With Willson Contreras on second and two outs, Báez grounded to third baseman Erik González, who made an off-line throw. Báez hit the brakes to avoid Craig’s tag and started backtracking, and Craig followed. Contreras sprinted home., and Craig flipped to catcher Michael Pérez as Contreras slid under the tag while Báez took off for first. Pérez’s throw to first sailed past second baseman Adam Frazier attempting to cover the bag, allowing Báez to race to second and later score on Ian Happ’s single.