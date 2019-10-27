Vinales’ misfortune allowed Britain’s Cal Crutchlow to finish second, with Australian Jack Miller claiming his first home race MotoGP podium.

Earlier, Lorenzo Dalla Porta won the Moto3 world championship. The Italian held a 47-point championship lead heading into Sunday’s race and claimed his first Moto3 world title with a win over Leopard Racing teammate Marcos Ramirez, with Albert Arenas third.

AD

Dalla Porta’s main championship rival, Aron Canet, slid off the circuit at turn one on the second lap of the 23-lap race.

AD

South Africa’s Brad Binder claimed his third win of the Moto2 season. Binder and Red Bull KTM teammate Jorge Martin established an early break on the chasing pack and finished well ahead of third-place Thomas Luthi of Switzerland.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD