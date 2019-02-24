In Bansko, Bulgaria, Sunday’s giant slalom winner Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway with second-place finisher Marcel Hirscher, left, of Austria and third-place finisher Thomas Fanara of France. (Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

World champion Henrik Kristoffersen won the third-to-last World Cup giant slalom of the season Sunday in Bansko, Bulgaria, but failed to prevent Marcel Hirscher from locking up the season-long title in the discipline.

Hirscher led Kristoffersen by 0.22 seconds after the opening run but posted only the 12th-fastest time in the final run as Kristoffersen edged him by 0.04 seconds. Frenchmen Thomas Fanara and Alexis Pinturault finished third and fourth, respectively.

It was Kristoffersen’s 17th career World Cup win but his first since triumphing in a slalom in Kitzbuehel, Austria 13 months ago. The Norwegian won a World Cup GS once before, in 2015, and also beat Hirscher to capture the world title in Are, Sweden, last week.

The result gave Hirscher an insurmountable lead of 218 points over Kristoffersen in the GS standings with two races left.

Hirscher has won the GS title six times, including five years in a row. It’s the Austrian’s 19th career crystal globe for winning a World Cup season title, matching the men’s record of Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark. Only Lindsey Vonn, who has 20, won more globes before retiring two weeks ago.

Hirscher is expected to earn his 20th title in the upcoming weeks as a strong favorite to wrap up his eighth consecutive overall championship. . . .

Federica Brignone of Italy completed a World Cup hat trick by winning an Alpine combined event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, for the third straight year.

Brignone protected her lead from the morning downhill with a solid slalom run to beat Roni Remme of Canada by 0.38 seconds. Remme was fastest in slalom to get a first career podium finish.

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was third, trailing 1.04 behind Brignone, two weeks after retaining her world title in combined at Are, Sweden, where Remme was fifth.

Brignone won a World Cup combined at the sun-bathed Swiss venue for the past two seasons and was runner-up to Mikaela Shiffrin in another combined event in February 2017 on the Mont Lachaux course slope.

Shiffrin, the leader in the World Cup overall standings, skipped the Crans-Montana race weekend to rest after the worlds.

Shiffrin also plans to miss two speed races next weekend on the 2014 Sochi Olympic course in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia.

Brignone’s 10th career World Cup win was her third in Alpine combined, and all have been at Crans-Montana.

●BOBSLED: In Calgary, Alberta, Francesco Friedrich of Germany finished off the first perfect two-man season in World Cup bobsled history, driving to his eighth victory of the eight-race season.

Friedrich won the two-man overall points title for the second time in three years.

He held off Canada’s Justin Kripps by just nine-hundredths of a second for the win on the 1988 Olympic track. Germany also took third, in the sled driven by Johannes Lochner.

Friedrich wound up topping Latvia’s Oskars Kibermanis by 236 points in the final standings. Friedrich got the perfect 1,800 — taking the maximum 225 points in all eight races — and Germany’s Nico Walther was third in the points race.

For the United States, Codie Bascue was 14th and Justin Olsen 15th in the season-long two-man standings.

Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka of Germany won the final women’s race of the World Cup season and won the season title as well. Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States was second and finished third in the season standings, while Germany’s Stephanie Schneider was third to earn second place in the final standings.

●LUGE: Semen Pavlichenko of Russia made the final day of the World Cup season his best day.

Pavlichenko clinched his first World Cup season points title by winning the men’s race and the men’s sprint race in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, then helped the host nation hold off Germany to win the team relay in the last luge race of the winter.

Russia finished first and second in the men’s season standings, with Pavlichenko and Roman Repilov taking those spots. Felix Loch of Germany was third.

Summer Britcher of the United States finished third in the women’s overall standings for the second consecutive year. Britcher was eighth in the women’s sprint race Sunday.

There were five races on the final day of the luge season and Russia won them all.

Germany finished the World Cup luge season with 57 medals, far and away the best of any nation. Russia won 26, Austria had 19, Latvia had nine, the United States won seven, Italy won five and Canada grabbed three.

●SKELETON: Alexander Tretiakov of Russia clinched the World Cup men’s skeleton season title in Calgary, Alberta.

Tretiakov, who was the season champion in 2008-09 and won the Olympic gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Games, edged Yun Sungbin of South Korea for this season’s points crown.

Tretiakov finished with 1,704 points; Yun had 1,680. Martins Dukurs of Latvia was third in the standings, finishing with 1,533 points.

Yun won the last race of the season, topping Tretiakov by six-hundredths of a second on Sunday. Tomass Dukurs, the older brother of Martins Dukurs, was third.