There are few players in baseball history of whom it can be said unequivocally that they were the best ever at their position, but among them is longtime New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera. And Tuesday, Rivera became the first unanimous selection to the Hall of Fame.

Rivera, baseball’s all-time leader in saves and a 13-time all-star, was named on all 425 ballots cast by 10-year members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

He heads a four-player contingent elected to Cooperstown. Also gaining election were two-time Cy Young Award winner Roy Halladay, the late ace of the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies; longtime Seattle Mariners designated hitter Edgar Martinez, one of the most feared hitters of the 1990s; and former Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees ace Mike Mussina.

Rivera and Halladay were on the ballot for the first time, Mussina was on his sixth year on the ballot, and Martinez made it into Cooperstown on his 10th and final try. To gain election, a player must be named on at least 75 percent of ballots. Halladay and Martinez each received 363 votes, or 85.4 percent. Mussina garnered 326 votes (76.8 percent).

Rivera, Halladay, Martinez and Mussina will be inducted — along with former closer Lee Smith and designated hitter Harold Baines, who were elected in December by the 16-person Today’s Game Era — at a ceremony July 21 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Falling just short — again — were Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds, arguably the best pitcher and hitter of their time, but also two of the players most associated with the so-called steroid era. Both were on the ballot for the seventh time and will have three more chances before falling off the writers’ ballot.