Baltimore Manager Buck Showalter takes the ball from departing reliever Miguel Castro in the seventh inning of the Orioles’ 5-3 loss to Seattle, which scored twice in the decisive frame. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

Before the Baltimore Orioles opened their week-long homestand Monday night against the Seattle Mariners, Manager Buck Showalter raved about the progress of right-handed reliever Miguel Castro.

Showalter spoke about how Castro had arrived as a hard-thrower — a fast-tracked power arm who struggled to meet expectations in previous stops with the Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies — but developed into a three-pitch pitcher who had starting-rotation stuff but was too valuable to take out of the bullpen.

[Box score: Mariners 5, Orioles 3]

The one thing that has held Castro back, however, has been his high walk rate. And in the Orioles’ 5-3 loss to the Mariners, that was his bugaboo again.

After Baltimore rallied for two runs off Felix Hernandez to tie the score in the sixth, Castro was unable to record a shutdown inning in the seventh, giving back the two runs that proved decisive.

With the score tied at 3, Castro walked No. 9 hitter Guillermo Heredia on five pitches. Dee Gordon then dropped a bunt to the right of the mound and beat Castro’s throw to first for a single. The reliever loaded the bases with a five-pitch walk to Jean Segura.

An errant slider to Mitch Haniger became the wild pitch that allowed the go-ahead run to score, and Haniger’s sacrifice fly gave Seattle a 5-3 lead.

After walking two batters, Castro is averaging 5.17 walks per nine innings. Among pitchers with 40 or more innings, he is the only reliever in the majors to average more than five walks per nine innings.