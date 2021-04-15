Zimmermann cruised into the fifth, with a home run from Dylan Moore in the third the only blip to that point. But with two outs, Haniger’s home run on a change-up broke a 1-1 tie.
The Mariners followed the homer with two more singles, but Zimmermann got out of the inning, making him the only Baltimore starter to work at least five innings in each of his first three starts.
Freddy Galvis had tied the score at 1 by leading off the bottom of the third with a home run.
Offensively, the Orioles (5-8) managed six hits in the doubleheader; three came in the first inning of the opener. Baltimore entered with the third-lowest on-base percentage in the American League, a mark that got even lower once the Orioles managed only two base runners in Thursday’s first game after the first inning.
Trey Mancini hit a two-run homer for Baltimore in the first inning of the opener, but Seattle tied it in the fifth on Haniger’s home run and took the lead an inning later on J.P. Crawford’s two-run double.
— Baltimore Sun