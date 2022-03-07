The Bobcats are 7-13 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The teams meet for the third time this season. The Red Foxes won 67-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Raheim Sullivan led the Red Foxes with 12 points, and Dezi Jones led the Bobcats with 16 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jao Ituka is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Ricardo Wright is averaging 12.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marist.
Kevin Marfo is averaging 9.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and four assists for the Bobcats. Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.
Bobcats: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.
