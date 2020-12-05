Cavendish’s 30 Tour de France stage wins put him second in the all-time list behind only Belgian great Eddy Merckx.
Cavendish, who rode for the Bahrain-McLaren team last season, has 146 career victories but has struggled in recent years. In 2018, he took a break from cycling after being diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus for the second time.
“We are happy to have him return to our family, as he is a leader and brings across a wealth of experience that he can share with our young riders, but at the same time we are confident he still has something to give to the team,” Quick-Step chief executive Patrick Lefevere said.
Quick-Step’s lineup includes world champion Julian Alaphilippe and rising star Remco Evenepoel.
