The Orioles' Mark Trumbo celebrates with teammates after his seventh-inning home run — his second of the game — during Sunday’s 9-6 victory at Texas. (Cooper Neill/Associated Press)

Mark Trumbo might have been the only member of the Baltimore Orioles’ traveling party who wasn’t happy to leave Texas on Sunday.

He had a memorable series that included his 1,000th career hit and enough other key contributions to make the four-game series one of his best since he pounded his way to the major league home run crown in 2016.

He saved the best for last so he could fully enjoy his two-homer, five-RBI performance in the Orioles’ 9-6, sweep-busting victory over the Rangers on a sultry Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Park.

Trumbo clearly didn’t mind the heat. He homered and drove in three in Thursday night’s series opener and got his milestone hit Saturday night, but he couldn’t get too pumped up about any of that because the Orioles lost the first three games of the series.

“I think we did some really nice things this series,” he said. “It would have been nice to tack on a couple more wins, but today was a really good game for us. The bats especially have been looking pretty good, and that’s going to be important for us moving forward.”

Trumbo gave the Orioles the lead for good with a two-run homer in the third inning and tacked on two insurance runs with his 15th of the year in the seventh. For the series, he was 7 for 16 with three homers, four runs and nine RBI.

Sunday’s game featured a breakout performance by the Baltimore offense that included four home runs. And it let the club weather another rocky performance from its starting pitcher.

Rookie Yefry Ramirez lasted just 1⅔ innings and needed 69 pitches to get those five outs. The Orioles gave him the lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Trumbo, but he allowed two runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Orioles gave him a two-run lead in the second when catcher Austin Wynns hit a towering three-run homer off Texas starter Drew Hutchison. But Ramirez could not hold back the Rangers, who surged to a 5-4 lead.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to command the strike zone today,’’ Ramirez said through interpreter Ramon Alarcon. “And when you’re unable to command the strike zone, bad things happen.”

The bullpen had been taking a beating over the past week, too, but the Orioles relievers who followed Ramirez held it together as Trumbo and Co. built a comfortable lead.

Tanner Scott, Donnie Hart, Miguel Castro, Paul Fry and Mychal Givens handled the remaining 7⅓ innings in dominant fashion: They allowed one hit and one run while striking out 12. Givens recorded his second career save.