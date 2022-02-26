The $15 million gift will fund the renovation of the university’s Memorial Library, which will now be known as the Lemonis Center for Student Success.
Marquette president Michael Lovell said the center will serve as a hub for students in all majors to get access to any school-related resources they need. The center will connect students with a network of advisers and mentors.
“This is the start of our path for Marquette and the city of Milwaukee,” Lemonis said. “This is not the statement. This is the beginning of a very long paragraph. We’re going to look for other opportunities to support Dr. Lovell and the university and the students and, most importantly, the faculty.”