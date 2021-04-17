Márquez was applauded by his Honda staff when he returned to the pit lane after his best lap at the Algarve International Circuit. Márquez’s effort was 0.25 seconds slower than pole sitter Fabio Quartararo.
With Márquez out of contention last season, the title race was wide open until it was finally clinched by Joan Mir.
Mir could only manage the ninth-best time on Saturday.
Alex Rins and Johann Zarco will complete the front row beside Quartararo.
Sunday’s race is the third of the season. Zarco leads the standings with 40 points.
