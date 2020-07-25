Team Honda said Thursday that Márquez passed a physical and was declared fit to race despite undergoing surgery to fix a broken right humerus on Tuesday.
The Spaniard crashed near the end of last Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, which marked MotoGP’s first race since the coronavirus pandemic struck.
Tests showed there was no nerve damage caused by the fracture, allowing Márquez to participate this weekend at the same Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto circuit.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.