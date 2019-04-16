When South River called a timeout to regroup Tuesday night, there was an air of familiarity for the Marriotts Ridge girls’ lacrosse team. As the Mustangs trotted back to their bench, they couldn’t help but recall what had happened a week earlier.

Marriotts Ridge faced this exact situation against Severna Park last week, when the Falcons called a timeout down four and eventually came back to win. This time, Coach Amanda Brady’s message to her players was clear: Don’t give back the momentum.

The No. 4 Mustangs responded with two more goals following the timeout, and they never trailed in an 18-9 win on their home field in Marriottsville. The Howard County program earned bragging rights over its Anne Arundel County opponent for the fourth consecutive year.

“Severna Park was a learning experience, and we’re not going to go back down that road again,” senior Victoria Hensh said. “We weren’t going to let that happen again.”

Hensh led Marriotts Ridge (7-1) with 28 goals entering Tuesday, and the Maryland commit added six more against the Seahawks (7-2). She had recorded a hat trick by the ninth minute.

“Seriously, that kid goes 165 percent,” Brady said. “We’re lucky she’s on our side, because she’s a really strong competitor. She’s an impressive player to watch.”

The Mustangs were without their second-leading scorer, Eloise Clevenger, because of an ankle injury, forcing Brady to rely more on Hensh and her team’s depth.

Junior Gracie Kennedy and senior Katie Thompson added five goals and four goals, respectively.

“Eloise is a gaping hole when she’s not there,” Kennedy said. “We had to change a few plays around and put people in different spots, but we do have a lot of depth. No matter who’s out there, I think we’ll be able to pick up that slack.”

The Seahawks, who were led by three goals apiece from junior Alexis Grant and senior Kathleen Sullivan, had scored at least 13 goals in every game this season. They briefly got back into this one with four unanswered goals to cut the Marriotts Ridge lead to 6-4, but their defense wasn’t able to contain the Mustangs’ offensive firepower for long.

“We knew they could come back any moment,” Thompson said. “ . . . We knew we had to keep pushing it.”

Marriotts Ridge went on another 6-0 run to pull away.

After another nonleague game Thursday during Spring Break, the Mustangs get back to Howard County play next week. They are tied for first place with Centennial with four county games remaining.