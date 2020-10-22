Roglic, who a few weeks ago lost the Tour de France on the final competitive stage, won the first Vuelta stage and was second on the second stage.
Marc Soler, the second-stage winner on Wednesday, needed a bike change near the end, while Esteban Chaves also faced mechanical difficulties.
French rider Thibaut Pinot withdrew from the Vuelta before the start of the third stage because of back pain stemming from his crash on the first day of the Tour de France. He will not compete again this year.
Friday’s fourth stage will take riders 191.7 kilometers (119 miles) through a mostly flat route from Garray to Ejea de los Caballeros. It will be one of the few stages this year with a sprint finish.
The Vuelta is taking place amid tight health restrictions as Spain recently endured a surge in coronavirus cases. The race was postponed from earlier in the year because of the pandemic.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.