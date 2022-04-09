Mart�nez wins Basque Country Tour

MADRID — Daniel Martínez of Colombia won the six-day Basque Country Tour after he snatched the lead from Remco Evenepoel on Saturday’s final stage.
Martínez finished the mountainous 143-kilometer (89-mile) stage from Eibar to Arrate fourth, just behind stage winner Ion Izagirre.
Izagirre finished runner-up in the race at 11 seconds behind Martínez. Aleksandr Vlasov completed the podium.
Evenepoel was fourth and Roglic eighth.
