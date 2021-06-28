“My mother had such a heart for children,” son Michael Reinsdorf, the Bulls’ president, said in a statement. “The joy she brought through her coloring books made me so proud to be her son. As a father, I loved seeing her being such an involved grandmother with my children. They had so many shared interests and spent time together developing computer programs, creating costumes and starting her coloring book program. These are memories that we all treasure as a family.”
Born in Denver in 1936, Martyl Reinsdorf moved to Chicago with her family in 1944. She majored in Japanese and Chinese history at George Washington University in the nation’s capital, where she met and married Jerry Reinsdorf in 1956.
She went on to work at the Pentagon and, after the couple moved to Chicago, for the Department of Agriculture.
Besides Jerry and Michael, Martyl Reinsdorf is survived by son Jonathan and daughter Susan Reinsdorf as well as nine grandchildren. Son David Reinsdorf died at age 51 in 2014.