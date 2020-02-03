Freshman guard Ashley Owusu led the way with 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting and eight assists off the bench, and nearly every player chipped in on offense. Mikesell, a sophomore point guard, had 21 points, including four three-pointers. Senior guard Kaila Charles had 17 points, 11 of which came in a two-minute stretch in the first quarter. Sophomore center Shakira Austin added 13 points and nine rebounds.

AD

AD

Monday’s performance was an offensive master class from the Terps, but it was their defense that put them in position to win.

Maryland (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten) held Michigan State (11-11, 4-7) to 33 percent shooting from the field and allowed just 20 made field goals. The Terps held senior guard Taryn McCutcheon, the Spartans’ 5-foot-5 sparkplug, without a point, leaving sophomore guard Nia Clouden (17 points) to carry the offense for the bulk of the game. Sophomore forward Kayla Belles (14 points) was the only other Michigan State player to reach double figures, and the Terps outrebounded the Spartans 37-27.

The hosts practically had the game wrapped up in the first half.

AD

Maryland took only a few minutes to heat up in the first quarter, during which time Owusu briefly left the floor after feeling sick but subbed back in a few minutes later. She looked fine for the rest of the half, walking into the locker room with nine points and five assists, and the Terps were unfazed.

AD

Maryland’s defense remained sturdy, pushing the ball out of the middle of the floor and forcing Michigan State to settle for awkward jumpers or rushed threes. Without much time to run back and get set in their own defense, the Spartans let Maryland get a jump on them again and again in transition. The Terps went on a 16-0 run within the final four mintues of the opening quarter.

Mikesell set the streak off with a three-pointer, and Owusu followed with a jumper. The other 11 points belonged to Charles, and the Terps had quickly jacked up their lead to 24-14.

AD

Down the stretch in the the second quarter Maryland went on another big run — this one a 15-2 burst that was also kickstarted by a three from Mikesell — to carry a 45-22 lead into halftime.

A three-pointer from Diamond Miller pushed the lead to 43, the biggest gap of the night, with 7:28 left to play. By then, the game had long been over.

AD

It was Michigan State’s fourth straight loss in a brutal five-game stretch. The Spartans came to College Park with a three-game losing streak against then-No. 22 Northwestern, then No. 19 Iowa and Purdue. They have navigated all of conference play without their third-leading scorer, Shay Colley, a preseason all-Big Ten selection, because of a knee injury. They face Northwestern again, now ranked No. 21, on the road their next time out.