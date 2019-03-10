The Maryland women’s basketball team entered its fifth consecutive Big Ten tournament championship game playing the best defense it had all season — drum-tight, physical play sharpened by close games at the end of the regular season and tests from both Michigan and Michigan State in the Terrapins’ first two games of the tournament.

But little can prepare a team to defend the singular force that is Megan Gustafson.

Gustafson led Iowa to a 90-76 win over Maryland at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday, giving the Hawkeyes their first Big Ten tournament title since 2001 and their third overall. She did it in front of a passionate crowd of Iowa fans who greatly outnumbered Terps supporters and who cheered the Port Wing, Wis., native on for all of her 45 points, a new season high and a Big Ten tournament title game record. She also had 10 rebounds.

The collateral damage from all those points was that Maryland (28-4) spent much of the game trying to work around post players in foul trouble. Gustafson went to the foul line 14 times, making 11 of her free throws, and three Terps bigs, starter Stephanie Jones and backups Shakira Austin and Olivia Owens, fouled out.

Only Kaila Charles managed to play her normal number of minutes, and it was a good thing for Maryland that she did. Charles went toe-to-toe with Gustafson all night starting at the opening tip, which pitted the 6-foot-1 junior against the 6-3 Gustafson, and which Charles won.

Charles was shut down earlier this year against the Hawkeyes (26-6), scoring just two points in an 86-73 loss in Iowa City on Feb. 17. On Sunday, she kept her team competitive with 36 points, almost always finishing over two or three defenders at the rim if she wasn’t scoring on a fast break.

But Iowa locked up Maryland’s supporting cast — freshman Taylor Mikesell, who needed just two three-pointers to break the program single-season record, shot 2 for 9 from the field and didn’t have a single deep ball on her way to six points — and Charles couldn’t shoulder the scoring burden on her own. She was the only Terrapin to reach double figures, while Gustafson, on the other hand, had backup.

Tania Davis scored 14 points and Kathleen Doyle had 13 points for the Hawkeyes, many of which came off long jumpers while Maryland had the paint sewn up in an effort to keep the ball from Gustafson.

The Terps came back from an early first-half deficit and hung with Iowa until late in the third quarter. Gustafson ended the period with a second-chance layup before Davis opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer to put Iowa up 72-60.

Maryland briefly got within 10 points after that but couldn’t sustain a run and lost its second consecutive conference tournament title game.

At the start, Iowa hit all of the big shots it needed while Maryland missed six of its first nine attempts from the field. The Hawkeyes went on a 15-0 run in the first quarter that gave them a 10-point lead and left Maryland playing catch-up for the remainder of the half.

The run wasn’t for lack of precise defending from the Terrapins — Iowa’s offense was simply thrumming.

Maryland still trailed by 10 at the end of the first quarter before Charles decided she had had enough. The following period looked as if Charles and Gustafson were playing a game of high-speed H-O-R-S-E at times. Charles scored 16 points in 10 minutes to end up with 22 points at the half as Maryland pulled to within 51-45. Gustafson had 26 points and five rebounds by then.

Charles didn’t loosen her grip at all at the start of the third quarter and had a pair of fast-break layups to the tie score at 53. A layup from Doyle with 88 seconds left in the period put Iowa up by seven points after the Terps took their share of blows in what had become an increasingly physical game after halftime. Gustafson and the Hawkeyes made sure Maryland could never get comfortable.