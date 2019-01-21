Maryland arrived at Michigan State’s Breslin Center on Monday riding a seven-game winning streak and having overcome several shortcomings of the program’s recent past. The No. 13 Terrapins have been beating ranked teams, winning on the road and grinding through close games when needed this season.

But with a chance to prove themselves even further against the No. 6 Spartans and move into first place in the Big Ten, the Terps shot just 34.4 percent from the field, their second-worst mark of the season, and had few answers in a 69-55 loss.

Down by 11 at halftime, Maryland (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) let the Spartans (17-2, 8-0) double that lead in less than five minutes after the break. The Terps narrowed the margin back down to 11 late in the second half but could not climb any closer than that. The Spartans have won 12 consecutive games and haven’t lost a regular season Big Ten game since January 2018.

When Maryland visited East Lansing last season, the Terps lost by 30 points. The Spartans had a few opportunities to run away with the lead Monday and produce a similar result, but Maryland showed some fight this time against the top team in the conference.

Michigan State, which entered with the highest-scoring offense in the Big Ten averaging 84.7 points per game, had five players reach double-digit scoring against Maryland, including 14 points each from Cassius Winston and Kenny Goins. The Terrapins managed to hold Spartans forward Nick Ward scoreless in 14 minutes as he picked up four fouls, but the minimal contributions from a player averaging 16.6 points per game only showed that this Spartans team doesn’t need everyone at his best to wear down its opponents.

Sophomore Bruno Fernando finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for Maryland, but he didn’t have enough scoring help around him. Aaron Wiggins, a freshman guard, hit five three-pointers for 15 points, and sophomore guard Darryl Morsell (10 points) was the only other Maryland player in double figures as the Terrapins matched their season low in scoring.

Junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., who has started to make a habit of low-scoring first halves followed by impressive second halves, shot just 1 for 5 for two points in the first half. He didn’t have his usual second-half surge this time, finishing the game with just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Freshman forward Jalen Smith also struggled for Maryland, finishing with just six points and three rebounds.

The Spartans played without junior guard Joshua Langford, a starter averaging 15 points per game who has been out for nearly a month with an ankle injury. Michigan State’s Kyle Ahrens did not start but returned to action with two points in 14 minutes. Ahrens, a junior guard who started three games in Langford’s absence, had missed the Spartans’ previous two games with a back injury.

Maryland played at full strength, even though freshman guard Eric Ayala caused a scare when he had to be helped off the court with a hip injury during the Terps’ most recent game against Ohio State on Friday night. Ayala started and played 30 minutes against Michigan State.

Maryland missed 10 straight field goals at one point early in the first half Monday and let the Spartans build a 12-point lead. Then Maryland went on a 14-2 run with two three-pointers from Wiggins and another from Ayala to tie the game at 20 on a jumper by Smith with 4:22 to go in the half. The three-pointers during that spurt came after the Terps started off cold from deep, going 0 for 7 to start the game.

Michigan State went five minutes without scoring, but the Spartans responded with an 11-0 run to close the half and take a 31-20 lead into halftime.

When Maryland defeated then-No. 24 Nebraska at home earlier this month, the team showed a glimmer of promise. As the Terps kept winning over the past three weeks — in close games and in lopsided games, at home and on the road — that sliver of hope turned into a vast reservoir of expectation. The Terps climbed into the national rankings and moved all the way up to No. 13 in the Associated Press poll hours before Monday’s game.

There are still 11 games left in the regular season, all chances for the year to go awry — or to reestablish that upward trajectory. And then, of course, there’s March. The Terrapins missed their chance to make a big statement Monday night, but more opportunities await.