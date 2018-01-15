Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. raised a fist and could no longer suppress his emotions. He had just watched backcourt mate Kevin Huerter hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 3.2 seconds remaining Monday night at Michigan, and for the first time all season, the shorthanded Terrapins seemed poised for a transcendent win. After losing by a combined 52 points in their previous two road games, they ran back to the bench and mobbed each other.

“Our first mistake was celebrating too much. We should have just went back to the bench and got our game plan on defense,” Cowan said later, still trying to make sense of how his team had lost, 68-67. It happened in a blur. The 3.2 seconds were still an eternity for the high-octane Wolverines, even if they had to go the length of the court. That game plan on defense, drawn up by Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon to his giddy players in the huddle, called for no player to guard the inbounder. He instead wanted all five of his players on the other end, imploring them to switch screens and keep the Wolverines in front.

That’s not how it worked. Without any pressure on the ball, Michigan guard Isaiah Livers wound up and threaded the needle with a 55-foot pass over Cowan to guard Muhammad Ali Abdur-Rahkman, who drove the lane and drew a foul on Maryland forward Bruno Fernando with 1.2 seconds left. After Abdur-Rahkman hit both free throws, Huerter tried throwing a desperation heave the length of the court. It fell short, and the celebration had turned to dejection within a matter of minutes.

“Don’t blame Anthony, blame me,” Turgeon said of his defensive plan in the final seconds. “We don’t want them catching the ball going downhill. We want them catching the ball in front of us. I just didn’t do a very good job. So please, take Anthony’s name out of that. Put mine in it.”

Cowan had done enough to will Maryland back Monday, playing the entire game and finishing with 24 points as the Terrapins erased a 10-point deficit in the final six minutes. If there was anything positive to take away, it was that Maryland had at least put together consistent effort just four nights after looking lethargic in a 91-69 loss on the road at Ohio State.

Maryland (14-6, 3-4 Big Ten) had given up 91 points in each of its previous three Big Ten road games; that included 33 total three-pointers allowed in losses to Michigan State and Ohio State this month, which was part of the reason the coaches and players held a team meeting at their hotel once they reached Ann Arbor, Mich., on Sunday night. They wanted to hold each other accountable for their lackluster play in hostile environments.

“It’s been unacceptable, what has happened on the road so far,” Cowan said.

Maryland was playing with just eight scholarship players for the second consecutive game — redshirt junior guard Dion Wiley made the trip but didn’t play Monday night because of a concussion — but it led by as many as 14 points in the first half and 30-20 at halftime. Cowan scored 13 points in the first 20 minutes and the elevated defensive effort stifled the Wolverines, who shot just 9 for 29 from the field in their worst offensive start this season. Michigan appeared hung over after its win over No. 4 Michigan State on Saturday, but Maryland’s lead didn’t feel safe as the Terrapins came out of halftime.

Michigan (16-4, 5-2) opened the second half on a 10-0 run to tie the game, tiring Maryland out with its spacing and ball movement. The Wolverines hit five consecutive three-pointers at one point, including one from star forward Moritz Wagner (18 points) and back-to-back triples from freshman Jordan Poole (11 points) to give them a 45-41 lead with 12:40 remaining.

“They’re impossible to guard with Wagner. Our guys battled, we guarded our tails off,” Turgeon said after Michigan shot 50 percent in the second half and made nine three-pointers.

Maryland’s offense eventually became one-dimensional, too, with Cowan trying to will his team back into the game. Michal Cekovsky and Fernando combined for just 11 points. Huerter had made just one field goal by the midway point of the second half, shaking his head in frustration after he missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw and a running jumper on back-to-back possessions.

But Huerter’s performance was a microcosm of Maryland’s night — he was resilient down the stretch, scoring eight of his 12 points in the final two minutes. Cowan also made a crucial three-pointer in the final minute to pull Maryland within 66-64, which was followed by two missed free throws from Michigan guard Zavier Simpson. Huerter then hit his go-ahead three-pointer with 3.2 seconds remaining to put his team ahead, which prompted Turgeon to violently fist pump in front of his bench and left the Wolverines scrambling to draw up one more play. Livers had a clean line of sight. Cowan watched the ball sail over his head as he was late to rotate on Abdur-Rahkman, who did the rest. After it was over, Cowan untucked his uniform and bowed his head. Huerter did the same, limping off the court with a bruised left leg. That pain was the last thing on his mind as he made his way back to the bus.

“This one stings,” Huerter said. “This one hurts the most.”