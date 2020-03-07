The top-seeded Terps (27-4) found themselves in a battle with the Hoosiers through 20 minutes, clinging to a four-point lead by intermission at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Maryland hadn't lost since Jan. 12, a winning streak that had reached 15 game by tipoff, but the run was in jeopardy at the start of the third quarter.

Maryland was executing on defense but wasn’t sharp enough to keep its two best defenders out of foul trouble. The Terps were scoring, but their offense looked clunky and more effortful than usual. They simply didn’t look like the high-octane machine they were at the end of the regular season.

AD

AD

It took Charles, Jones and Watson to take to hold of the game and put the team back on course. The three put a spine in Maryland’s defense, holding the Hoosiers (24-8) to just nine points in the third quarter as the Terps went on a 17-0 run to seize control and beat Indiana for the third time.

Freshman wing Diamond Miller led the Terps with 15 points and classmate Ashley Owusu had 14, but it was Watson and Jones’s defense after halftime that settled the Terps. Charles scored nine of her 11 points in the third quarter.

Together, the three seniors scored 15 of Maryland’s 22 points in the period.

“Third quarter, our seniors really stepped up,” Terps Coach Brenda Frese said. “. . . You look at the season, [the game was] kind of indicative of how we’ve been all season long. Ashley [Owusu] in the first half I thought made some tremendous plays for us, the seniors in the third, and then, how special was Diamond in the fourth?”

AD

AD

Holding a 28-24 lead out of halftime, Indiana centerpiece Ali Patberg (16 points) scored the first points of the half, trimming the margin to two. It would be more than six minutes of game time before the Hoosiers would score again, after Charles had grabbed four rebounds and scored six points as Maryland took over.

“When we came into the locker room, Coach B, she really challenged us to get on the boards more,” Jones said. “I took that personally, being down low.”

Jones scored nine points but her team-high 12 rebounds reflected work in the low post that extended Maryland’s possessions and facilitated the type of movement the Terps wanted. Indiana defenders started getting lost behind Maryland’s cutters and struggled making up their minds between guarding a driver and backing off to help teammates on defense.

AD

AD

The movement opened up easy buckets for Charles. With a comfortable, 50-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Miller and Owusu were free to go to work. The freshmen combined for 14 points in the final 10 minutes.

“At halftime I went down there and told them, our seniors were struggling a little bit at that time and they maybe they were going to have to be the ones to step up and shine,” Frese said. “For them, sometimes, it’s just having the permission to step up and do so . . . they bring another dimension with their athleticism, with their penetration.”

The victory wasn’t exactly what Maryland wanted Saturday — Frese highlighted 15 turnovers compared to 12 assists as the most glaring shortcoming — but a balanced effort gave Charles, Jones and Watson a chance to avenge losses in the Big Ten tournament final each of the past two seasons.

AD

AD

Watson said having two games under their belt, even sloppy ones, will help the Terps’ mind-set heading into Sunday’s title game.

“We know we need to punch first and punch often,” Watson said.

“I’m excited to get back to the championship,” Charles added. “I’ve been there four years in a row and I’ve lost the last two years. I really want to get back there and have a different outcome this year.”