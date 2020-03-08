For the seniors, their 17th consecutive win went over like a salve, soothing wounds from the 2018 and 2019 title games in which Maryland lost to Ohio State and Iowa, respectively.

But for the Terps more broadly, the team’s first Big Ten tournament title since 2017 — the last year Coach Brenda Frese had stability at the point guard position and depth to play around with before enduring a handful of transfers that spring — may signify something bigger than revenge. With depth, experience at the top of the roster and a newfound commitment to defense, Sunday’s title provided evidence Maryland is built better for the postseason this year.

The Terps played their least complicated tournament final since Brionna Jones scored 27 points to carry Maryland past Purdue in 2017: Their defense kicked in during the second quarter Sunday, and Ohio State had neither the motor nor the bodies to keep up with the Terps’ cadre of offensive threats.

Maryland (28-4) led by nine points at halftime and held onto its lead like a vice grip from there.

Stephanie Jones followed in her sister’s footsteps and led the Terps with both 18 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman point guard Ashley Owusu showed a season’s worth of growth with 17 points and a game-high 11 assists, carrying momentum from an outstanding performance in the semifinals against Indiana.

With the game all but put to bed with minutes left in the fourth quarter, Frese let her freshmen — Owusu, Diamond Miller and Faith Masonius — sophomore Taylor Mikesell and senior transfer Sara Vujacic finish the game in a nod to the Terps’ future.

Mikesell had 12 points. Sophomore forward Shakira Austin added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Ohio State (21-12) played through forward Dorka Juhász early, moving the ball efficiently around the perimeter until it could find her under the basket or for a three deep in the left corner, which she hit twice in the first quarter. The 6-foot-4 sophomore scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the first 10 minutes, helping to nudge the Buckeyes ahead 22-20 after the first quarter before Maryland tightened its defense in the second quarter and Jones and Owusu combined to take over.

Jones was her regular steady self and shot a perfect 5 for 5 before halftime, turning in an impeccable but understated performance. But Owusu made spectators sit up and take note, feeding off defensive stops to score in transition and crank up seven points in the second quarter. She also dished three of her assists in the quarter to help Maryland take a 44-35 lead into halftime.

The Terps held steady throughout the third quarter and got two critically timed three-pointers from Watson — whose 11 points were the most she has scored since a Jan. 26 win over Northwestern — to squash the remaining sparks of life Ohio State emitted after halftime.

The Buckeyes had won three games in three days to get to the tournament final, dispatching No. 11 seed Minnesota in the second round before earning their biggest win of the year by upsetting No. 3 seed Iowa in the quarterfinals Friday. A spot in the final required a tight, 66-60 victory in the semifinal against Michigan on Saturday, and midway through the third quarter Sunday, players’ shoulders sagged with weariness.