The Badgers shouldn’t have hung around for that long, and they certainly shouldn’t have been making a late comeback attempt after trailing by 17 earlier in the quarter. The Terps went on to win, 79-70, to push their winning streak to 10, but the performance certainly wasn’t what Frese was looking for even in a victory on the road against a conference opponent.

“We know how precious road wins are, but I didn’t think it was one of our better efforts,” Frese said. “. . . Obviously, some uncharacteristic plays [late in the game]. I don’t know if fatigue [was a factor] with the amount of minutes our starters had to play. Too many breakdowns when you talk about defensively for us. . . . We’re definitely disappointed that we know we can play a lot better.”

Senior forward Chloe Bibby and sophomore guard Diamond Miller scored 17 points apiece to lead Maryland (11-1, 7-0 Big Ten), which had all five of its starters score in double figures as each played at least 29 minutes. Sophomore guard Ashley Owusu added 14 points, sophomore forward Mimi Collins posted 13 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, and senior guard Katie Benzan had 12 points.

Sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard scored a game-high 19 points for Wisconsin (3-8, 0-8), which has lost six straight and is now 0-9 all-time against Maryland. Fellow sophomore guard Julie Pospisilova had 18 points for the Badgers, and junior forward Imani Lewis chipped in 17 points and 14 rebounds for her 22nd career double-double. No other Badgers player scored more than eight points, and the team’s bench managed just four points total.

“We have a very young team this year, and so there’s a lot that needs to be taught,” Lewis said. “There’s a lot of communication that has to take place. . . . I’m proud of each and every one of [my teammates], because they stepped up their play.

“The last few games, it’s losing by effort, and that’s something we can control. We can control the controllables, and effort and attitude and energy is one. . . . It’s not the outcome we wanted, but at least it’s baby steps [moving forward].

Despite its balanced output, Maryland, which entered as the second-highest-scoring team in the nation, had one of its worst offensive performances of the season. The Terps’ 79 points were the second fewest they have scored this season, and their 38.2 percent shooting from the field fell short of the previous low of 41.5 percent set this month against Michigan State. The Terps shot just 28.6 (6 for 21) percent from beyond the three-point line, and the starting backcourt of Owusu and Benzan went a combined 6 for 23 from the field.

Wisconsin entered as the third-lowest-scoring team in the conference, but its 70-point output was among its highest-scoring conference games. The Terps were the Badgers’ fourth straight ranked opponent, and Wisconsin averaged 48 points in the previous three games. Wisconsin shot 44.1 percent from the field Sunday to remain competitive.

Bibby was the Terps’ best player early, scoring 12 of Maryland’s 22 points in the first quarter during an otherwise forgettable start. The Terps led just 39-35 at halftime.

“My teammates were just finding me, and I was making the open shots,” Bibby said. “That’s what we need to continue to do. We’re pretty young, and we’re still learning. It’s just all our defense. That’s really how our offense starts. That’s why we started a little bit slow.

Maryland’s defense improved in the third quarter, and the Terps outscored Wisconsin 19-11 in the period. Miller stepped up during a 20-4 run that bridged the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth and finally gave the Terps some breathing room. Miller’s dribble-drive baseline layup put the Terps up 65-48 with 6:34 remaining, and they were able to withstand their late breakdowns and come away with a win.

“This is a great learning experience, being on the road,” Collins said. “We’ve been on the road for five days now [after playing at Minnesota on Thursday]. It’s just us being mentally tough and also us just playing defense. We lost two quarters, but we’ve just got to come out and win for all four quarters.

“. . . If we just put it all together, we’re unstoppable. But right now our defense is a roller coaster.”

Notes: Lewis wore a mask during play, which she has done as a precaution throughout the season because she has a preexisting medical condition that leaves her especially vulnerable to complications should she contract the coronavirus. . . .

Frese now has 497 wins at Maryland, two shy of Chris Weller’s program-record 499. . . .