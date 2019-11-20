The sophomore was yet again a driving force behind Maryland’s latest win, an 88-54 trouncing of George Washington. But it isn’t just Austin’s production that is pacing the ninth-ranked Terps these past few games — though the forward is Maryland’s anchor on defense — it’s her competitive edge, as well.

“Adding Shakira as the enforcer inside and Blair [Watson] as a senior, I think those two areas have really helped us improve on the defensive end,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “They have a mentality, both of them, that they want to get stops, and so I think it’s important. You see all five are really buying into it.”

AD

AD

George Washington and Maryland’s ninth all-time meeting Wednesday in College Park pitted against each other two young teams still cementing much of their identity this early in the season. There are two graduate students on GW Coach Jennifer Rizzotti’s roster but no seniors. In the starting lineup she has just one junior, which makes for a green team that earned its biggest win of the year Sunday with a 64-63 victory at Memphis that came in the final seconds.

At Maryland, the Colonials (2-3) were shocked in the first quarter, committing 10 turnovers that the Terps (4-1) turned into 16 points and falling behind by 18, defaulting to damage-control mode after that for the remainder of the night.

“We’re still figuring it out, just like Brenda and just like a lot of teams in the country,” Rizzotti, who will serve as an assistant with USA Basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said of her team’s identity. “At this point in the season, nobody has figured it all out, everybody’s playing young guys and everybody has injuries … Yeah, sometimes I get really frustrated, and then I look on the floor and I have two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior out there and I have to remember that no amount of reps in practice prepares them for game experience, and I have to let them go through these tough times and see how they respond.”

AD

AD

The Terps, meanwhile, know who they are little more than George Washington does at this time of year. They run through Austin, the fiery sophomore forward, and the presence of Austin and Watson on the defensive end simply allows their teammates to play within their abilities.

“It’s something we’ve really spent a lot of time talking about, what our identity is going to be,” Frese said. “Our offense can’t be [such] that if our shots aren’t falling then we can’t play defense. It’s got to be wired the other way around, and we’ve definitely bought into that. You’re able to see the mentality from the defensive end. They’re really starting to set the tone.”

In an ideal game, which Wednesday’s just about was for Maryland, that defense-first mentality creates a box score that looks like this: Austin powered the Terps on both ends with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks. Sophomore guard Taylor Mikesell shot well from beyond the arc, pulling in a game-high 19 points, including five three-pointers. Freshman point guard Ashley Owusu had eight points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two turnovers. Senior Kaila Charles had 11 points, four rebounds and three steals.

AD

AD

But perhaps more importantly going forward, the Terps are playing with an intensity and focus that occasionally failed them last year.

Maryland players dove for balls and stretched for rebounds until the game’s final minutes. The Colonials shot 38.2 percent from the field, and though they recovered some composure as the game wore on, the Terps held leading scorer Tori Hyduke to just three points after halftime. The 5-foot-6 redshirt freshman paced four GW scorers in double figures with 12 points.

“Our main focus is working inside out. It showed in the first quarter … It’s being able to rotate the ball, too,” Austin said. “I think we’re just putting a big emphasis and we’ve been executing enough to be able to keep going back inside.”

The Terps ran a clinic, shooting 54.1 percent from the field and 50 percent from the three-point line, scoring with ease in transition and poking the ball away often on defense. Maryland finished the night having snatched 13 steals. GW had22 turnovers overall.

Next for the Terrapins is a Sunday matchup against Quinnipiac before they head to Florida for the Thanksgiving break.

AD