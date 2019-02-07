Thursday night’s matchup had all the makings of a potential trap game for the 10th-ranked Maryland women’s basketball team, and not just because of its place in the schedule, where it precedes two road games against ranked opponents in a three-game stretch.

Northwestern had also traveled to College Park having won five of its past six games and carrying three wins over ranked teams on its résumé. Its fans filled one corner of the lower bowl at Xfinity Center, purple-clad supporters who came to watch a homecoming game for Northwestern Coach Joe McKeown, who helmed George Washington for 19 years, leading scorer Lindsey Pulliam, a Silver Spring native who went to Good Counsel, and Sydney Wood, who grew up in Olney and went to St. John’s.

But the Terps played fast and with focus from the opening tip and sidestepped a potential quagmire with ease in a 72-57 win.

“I always talk about in February,” Coach Brenda Frese said, “You can get a pulse of where teams are at and whether they’re ready to separate or they’re fatigued, and I can see it in our players’ eyes: We have a ton of energy. Our practice [Wednesday] was probably one of our best practices we’ve had, so it’s just a focus and a mentality.”

Maryland (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten) travels to No. 20 Rutgers on Sunday, and a road date with No. 16 Iowa looms Feb. 17. But there was no sign the Terps had overlooked the Wildcats, who boast victories over Duke, Michigan State and Indiana when those teams were ranked No. 21, No. 15 and No. 25, respectively.

In the first quarter, Maryland gave its defensive-minded opponent a taste of its own game. Northwestern’s scoring defense entered Thursday ranked second in the Big Ten, just barely stingier than the third-place Terps, allowing opponents an average of 58 points per game.

The Wildcats (14-9, 7-5) shot 2 for 16 from the field in the opening period.

Maryland’s defense came out zeroed in on Pulliam, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard, with Blair Watson and Kaila Charles sharing primary defending duties and forcing her into taking quick shots.

The guard missed her first six attempts from the field, and Northwestern didn’t score its first field goal until Abi Scheid made a layup with 2:12 left in the first quarter. Maryland led 22-8 at the end of the period.

“In the first quarter, we were getting inside. We missed four or five layups. We missed open threes,” McKeown said. “Lindsey Pulliam is having a great year for us, one of the best players in the Big Ten, and she had some really good looks that she’s making all year and she’ll continue to make. Some of that was Maryland’s defense. Some of it was we got really good shots and . . . ”

McKeown’s voice trailed off. Pulliam ended the game with 18 points, above her season average of 16.6 per game, but they didn’t come until the Terps had effectively put away the game.

Maryland’s lead hit 21 points late in the second quarter and bloomed to 27 in the third. While Pulliam finally got going, the Terps held Northwestern’s second-leading scorer, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, who averaged 11.9 points per game entering Thursday, to just five points.

Kunaiyi-Akpanah was her usual effective self on the glass and collected a game-high 13 rebounds, but Maryland bigs Brianna Fraser, Stephanie Jones and Shakira Austin made sure Thursday was the first time she didn’t record a double-double in eight games.

“Just make it tough for her the whole night,” Jones said. “We really just had to play to her tendencies, and I think me, Bri and Shakira did a good job of that.”

Maryland’s usual leaders paced the team in addition to unheralded Sara Vujacic.

The junior-college transfer’s 10 points were no product of garbage time in a runaway win — Vujacic made her impact early after shooting 4 for 4 the field including 2 for 2 from three before halftime. Frese has been steadily increasing the Slovenian native’s minutes as the conference slate winds on.

“It all comes from practice, so I’ve just wanted to focus on practice,” Vujacic said. “Knowing that [Frese] trusts me, it brings a lot of confidence.”

Said Frese: “That’s the depth we want to extend to.”

Charles had 12 points for Maryland, and Taylor Mikesell had 11 including three three-pointers.

Jones led the team with 16 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds as the Terps beat Northwestern on the glass 42-26. Maryland allowed the Wildcats just three second-chance points in a dominant performance.

“We can see what lies ahead,” Frese said, “and we’re just taking it one game at a time. Tonight was a great start for us, and granted we know it gets a lot harder come Sunday and with the games that follow.”