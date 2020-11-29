Senior guard Katie Benzan scored a game-high 28 points and tied a school record by knocking down eight three-pointers. Senior forward Chloe Bibby aggressively looked for her shot from the outset and finished with 23 points and hit 5 of 7 threes. Sophomore guard Diamond Miller chipped in 19 points. Reigning Big East freshman of the year Ashley Owusu was within shouting distance of a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and seven rebounds.

AD

AD

Makayla Daniels led Arkansas with 21 points, and Chelsea Dungee added 18.

Maryland seemed to learn its lesson after watching an 11-point lead disappear against No. 24 Missouri State the previous day and never relented. A 16-2 run in the first quarter, highlighted by a pair of buckets each from Benzan, Miller and Bibby, gave the Terrapins a 22-11 advantage midway through the quarter, and Arkansas (3-1) never put together a rallying run. The Razorbacks led for just 14 seconds in the entire game.

Both teams preferred an up-tempo style of play, but Maryland played it much more efficiently. Miller and freshman forward Angel Reese, the No. 2 recruit in the nation, dominated inside, and shooters knocked down open threes on the outside. Maryland shot 51.3 percent from the field to go with a blistering 16-for-31 effort (51.6 percent) from three-point range. The Razorbacks were able to put up points of their own and shot a decent 45.8 percent from the field, but they couldn’t match the Terrapins’ hot shooting.

AD

AD

On top of its shooting prowess, Maryland got plenty of second opportunities by cleaning up the boards. The Terrapins outrebounded Arkansas 51-31 and outscored it 27-13 on second-chance points.

The season-opening event was an interesting test for Maryland, to see what type of team the program would field after finishing last season ranked No. 4 in the nation and having a legitimate shot at a national championship. Five of the top six scorers from that team are gone, including a pair of former five-star signees. Another five-star recruit who didn’t play last season transferred. Other than the hiccup against Missouri State, the new-look Terrapins seem capable of another successful campaign. They rolled Davidson, 94-72, in the season opener.

Maryland will return to College Park for its home opener Thursday against Towson. The three-day break will be much welcomed after the Terrapins played three games in three days to start the season, when conditioning is typically at its lowest.