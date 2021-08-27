Harvey, who has been the team's best starter since the all-star break, largely looked like that pitcher Friday. He struck out the first two batters he faced before a two-out walk, then allowed four straight hits, including a single by Yandy Diaz that drove in a run and another by Joey Wendle that scored two more.
He picked up a third strikeout to end the inning, though, and retired every batter he faced the rest of the way with great efficiency. He threw 36 pitches in the first inning, then 51 over the next five.
In that span, the Orioles clawed back with a two-run home run by Austin Hays in the fourth inning. But Harvey was pulled after six innings, and Tanner Scott had a difficult time in relief.
In his fourth straight outing throwing mostly sliders — he threw 23 on 26 pitches Friday — Scott hit a batter, issued a walk and allowed a three-run home run to Mike Zunino to break the game open.
The Orioles (40-87) left runners in scoring position in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings to hamper any comeback attempts, though Cedric Mullins's two-out home run in the ninth, his 23rd of the season, was a small bit of consolation.
— Baltimore Sun