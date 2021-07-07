That protection, though, is coming at a cost. Wednesday’s 10-2, done-from-the-start defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays before 7,457 fans at Camden Yards was Harvey’s 10th loss of the season. Their cheap insurance policy to cover for their young pitchers feels like it’s increasingly losing its value.
Harvey allowed three runs in the first inning, then he settled in to face the minimum in the second and third before hitting a wall in the fourth. Three more runs came in, and he left with six runs in on nine hits.
With a 7.70 ERA, he’s the 10th pitcher since 1901 to have an ERA that high in his first 18 starts. The last was Orioles starter Chris Tillman in 2018.
Adam Plutko was on the mound to give up Harvey’s last run and allowed one of his own in the fifth inning, then César Valdez’s first outing off the injured list featured a two-run home run by Bo Bichette. Rookie left-hander Zac Lowther allowed a run of his own in the eighth.
Rookie left fielder Ryan McKenna nearly made a sensational diving catch with runners on first and second in the first inning, and the umpires signaled that he caught the fly ball by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. McKenna, however, just missed the catch, and alertly shot up to throw the ball to third to try for a force.
The Orioles proceeded to tag out the lead runner, Marcus Semien, and throw the ball to second base for another out. Replay review, however, confirmed that McKenna didn’t catch the ball, placing the outcome of the play in the umpire’s discretion. They awarded Semien home, as he was rounding third and would have scored had the play been properly called, while placing Bo Bichette at second base and Guerrero at first with a run-scoring single.
Manager Brandon Hyde came out for an explanation, but looked unhappy. Three runs came around to score in the inning.
Note: Third baseman Maikel Franco, who was scratched from Monday’s lineup to miss his fourth straight game after spraining his ankle last Wednesday in Houston, was placed on the 10-day injured list and replaced on the roster by infielder Kelvin Gutiérrez.
