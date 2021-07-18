Harvey, who entered with a 7.70 ERA in 76 innings for the Orioles (30-62), pitched six shutout innings and allowed three hits with one walk while striking out two for his best start of the season and his team’s best start since John Means’s May 5 no-hitter. He was the first Orioles starter to complete six innings in the past 18 games, and it’s the team’s first shutout since Means’s performance in Seattle.
“He was really good today,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “That was awesome. It’s been a while since we had a six-inning start, and he let it all out in that sixth inning. He pretty much emptied it there, but really happy with how we pitched today with everybody.”
For most of this season, one in which Harvey is a frequently used starter after pitching sparingly for the Royals in 2020, he has been left to bemoan a big inning or poor luck.
While his ERA was the highest of anyone with 70 innings pitched this year, so too was the difference between that ERA and Harvey’s fielding-independent pitching (FIP), which calculates ERA based on factors a pitcher can control. His FIP was 4.72 entering Sunday, nearly three full runs less than his ERA.
— Baltimore Sun