Harvey wasn’t perfect, but he didn’t have to be with a 6-0 lead after three innings. He had a long first inning after the Orioles failed to turn a double play, but he was in control otherwise.
He walked three without recording his first strikeout until the final out of the fifth inning, and he got two quick outs in the sixth inning before a single by Matt Chapman and a run-scoring double by Seth Brown chased him.
The 32-year-old Harvey still won his third straight decision with 5⅔ innings of five-hit, two-run ball, lowering his ERA to 4.06. The last time Harvey had an ERA as low as this after April was 2015 — his first season back from Tommy John elbow reconstruction, when the Mets went to the World Series.
The Orioles’ six-run third inning began badly for Oakland as DJ Stewart reached on an error to begin the inning and a single and walk loaded the bases for Austin Hays. Hays singled to left-center field to score two, and a third run came across when the A’s made a throwing error attempting to get Cedric Mullins out at third base.
Hays scored when Trey Mancini skied a single into short left field that shortstop Elvis Andrus dropped on a basket catch attempt. Mancini went on to score on a scorched sacrifice fly by Ryan Mountcastle, and Maikel Franco rounded out the scoring by coming across on a wild pitch.
DJ Stewart was hitless in his last 21 at-bats before golfing a two-run home run to right field in the sixth inning, his second homer of the season.
Two innings later, he survived a scary moment when he hit the side of his head on a padded awning above the on-field bullpen in foul territory while catching a ball. Stewart, who missed time in August 2019 with a concussion after being hit in the head by a fly ball, remained in the game.
Manager Brandon Hyde wanted a big margin to let the bullpen relax, and he got just that.
