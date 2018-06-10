Max Scherzer allowed only a two-run home run to Brandon Crawford, but it was enough to sink the Nationals in a 2-0 loss to the Giants. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Max Scherzer’s recent offensive successes inspired a new chant in the stands around Nationals Park, heard only now and then, normally from the sections where season ticket holders camp out every day. A few people who see Scherzer the most have started replacing the “Let’s go, Max” chant with three different syllables — “M-V-P” — and frankly, no one could blame them for the notion.

But the trouble with a pitcher as the MVP in the National League — and perhaps the reason the cheer hasn’t really caught on — can best be demonstrated by the Washington Nationals’ 2-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon. Scherzer was not perfect, but he was perfectly Scherzer-esque through seven gritty innings. The Nationals lost their series finale to the Giants — and with it the three-game set — because they were shut out for the second time in their past seven games.

“Just couldn’t get really nothing going,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “Max pitched really well — he made one mistake — but got to score runs to win.”

The Nationals had their annual Dream Foundation Gala on Saturday night, an event that has traditionally left them somewhere in the realm of “groggy” in past years. The team decided the game the day after the event should be played a little later than the usual Sunday afternoon starts, so this one started in the late afternoon.

Forecasts called for rain, but Scherzer was slated to pitch. Get him a few runs. Get him through five. Take your chances. Against San Francisco left-hander Derek Holland, not known as a shutdown type, the Nationals could not get him any runs at all. Even Scherzer cannot turn a scoreless day into a victory. These days, he can do almost anything else.

That he walked a man and surrendered a hit in the first inning Sunday felt almost concerning. He had, after all, thrown 18 balls total in his last start. Scherzer is pitching so well that he is setting unfair standards for himself, then meeting them every five days.

Scherzer settled down after that, and he struck out the side in the second. Frankly, at this point, an inning like that feels more normal than one in which he dares to err. Sure, he is human. But he is in one of those stretches that have become somewhat common in his Nationals tenure, one of those stretches in which he refuses to dispel any rumors that he might not actually be human after all.

Scherzer’s trouble Sunday came against the two lefties in the middle of the Giants’ order — Pablo Sandoval and Brandon Crawford. He walked Sandoval twice in his first two plate appearances, being far more careful with a fallen star than he is with most superstars. In the fourth, he followed that second walk to Sandoval by surrendering a home run to Crawford, who had both hits against him at that time. The Giants got four hits against Scherzer, and Crawford ended up with three of them.

“I threw good pitches to him. He put great swings on them,” Scherzer said. “It’s as simple as that. He wins, I lose.”

Crawford pulled a cutter, a pitch Scherzer uses almost exclusively against left-handed hitters, part of his years-long plan to handle those hitters better. Of the seven homers he has allowed this season, three have come against that pitch. By anyone’s assessment, it is his fifth-best pitch, added to provide a foil to the movement of his change-up, which slides down and away from left-handed hitters. The cutter, ideally, moves in on their hands.

“The league has made an adjustment on it. Last year, I probably held an advantage over the league,” Scherzer said. “. . . I just have to find a way to execute it a little better and find better locations.”

Scherzer threw seven innings, in which he allowed four hits and struck out nine. His ERA went up to 2.00, and he fell to 10-2 on the season. His teammates mustered three hits against Holland (4-6), who had worked three scoreless outings since the start of last season but shut the Nationals out through five.

“It’s like I said, take our walks,” Martinez said when he was asked for the key to keeping his team’s performance more consistent. “If you noticed [in Saturday’s win], we hit a lot of balls in the middle of the field, which was kind of nice to see.”

The Nationals did not take care of the base runners they did get Sunday. Holland picked Trea Turner off first base in the third, though Turner thought Holland had balked. Michael A. Taylor overslid second base trying to steal in the seventh. He already had stolen one base Sunday, tying his career high of 17. Neither play did them in in the end. Hitless at-bat after at-bat did that instead.

“It’s a matter of stringing hits together in innings,” Turner said. “I feel like we’ve been hitting the ball well, but we haven’t been able to get traffic out there and continue to put runs on the board.”

The Nationals finished with three hits. They did not experience the same strikeout problems that doomed them the previous weekend in Atlanta, but they didn’t make much solid contact either. They entered the day four runs ahead of the Giants for having scored the 17th most in baseball, which isn’t a coveted spot. They ended it two runs ahead of the Giants, having not showed much desperation to maintain the title.