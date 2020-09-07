That was because Max Scherzer covered seven frames of the Nationals’ 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park. He threw 104 pitches, allowed zero runs and struck out eight. And while that kept Washington ahead, where it’s rarely been this season, it also meant rest for a group of heaving relievers. The Nationals got the long, efficient gem they have been begging for, and they improved to 15-25.

“That’s the Max that we know right there,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “He really pitched well. We needed that today. We needed those seven innings from him, and he did it pretty easy.”

Sometimes a short, passing quote can explain a team’s whole season. In May of 2019, as the Nationals were sputtering, Martinez was asked about trying to decode his bullpen. It was off to a historically bad start. Only Doolittle could get outs with any consistency. So Martinez leaned back in his chair in Atlanta, smiled, then offered this to a few reporters: “We brainstorm every day. I wake up with brainstorms.”

The point was nothing worked. Brainstorms nagged him from sunup to sundown. Now fast forward to this past week, after a loss in Atlanta on Friday, and Martinez was again thinking big picture. He was in the visiting family room, doing a postgame news conference via Zoom. Conversing with reporters in the clubhouse was a distant memory. Then, in a twist, Martinez took aim at his rotation: “If we get some starting pitching, we’re going to look pretty good from the sixth inning on.”

There was the neatly packaged summary of 2020 — 17 words to explain how the Nationals fell to last place. Injuries have hurt, with Stephen Strasburg, Starlin Castro, Sam Freeman and Roenis Elías long since out for the year. The offense has stumbled through summer, and it was without Juan Soto (left elbow soreness), Asdrúbal Cabrera (back stiffness) and Luis García (bruised left heel) on Monday. That left Brock Holt hitting third, Kurt Suzuki fourth and Josh Harrison fifth, a shell of what the Nationals expected to field.

But the starting pitchers, once this club’s backbone, have really underachieved. Listen to Martinez saying Washington would be fine if it could just get a good outing from Aníbal Sánchez, Austin Voth or Erick Fedde. Even Patrick Corbin and Scherzer have been less than consistent. Entering the week, the rotation had the third-worst ERA in baseball at 5.83.

So Scherzer had another chance to lift the team and the pitching staff. It came against the best of the American League. Scherzer, 36, is the one guy who has offered regular length. Take away his Aug. 5 outing, when he exited after 27 pitches with a tight hamstring, and the right-hander has averaged about six innings per start. But he always expects seven from himself, and he pushed to that for the third time this year. It was the Nationals’ first seven-inning start since Aug. 23.

“If I can get out there and get deep into a game, seven innings, our bullpen guys only got to get six outs,” Scherzer said. “So that’s always a huge goal of mine.”

He settled in after throwing 40 pitches in the first two innings. He had a lead to protect after Harrison scored on a fielder’s choice groundball by Carter Kieboom in the second. It grew in the third when Victor Robles doubled, Trea Turner singled him in and Suzuki doubled off Rays starter Charlie Morton to score Turner. Then the Nationals added three more runs off Trevor Richards in the sixth, on Harrison’s RBI single and a two-run double by Michael A. Taylor, to make it 6-0.

Scherzer was well into a groove, working all of his fastball, cutter, curveball, change-up and slider. Every pitch but his cutter induced at least three swings and misses. He got nine called strikes with his fastball, including two strikeouts looking for Rays catcher Kevan Smith. In the second inning, Scherzer thought he had Smith beat with a slider on the low-and-outside corner. When it was called a ball, Scherzer stood in front of the rubber, feet shoulder length apart, and shouted “Come on!” at home plate umpire Mark Wegner.

His voice echoed to the top of the empty ballpark. His next pitch, inside heat, sent Smith back to the bench. Later, in the seventh, with no fans on hand, with just the hum of fake crowd noise filling the park, there were finally loud pops coming from the bullpen.

Tanner Rainey warmed after Scherzer allowed a two-out double to Smith. But no relief was needed. Not yet at least. Scherzer struck out Austin Meadows on three pitches, his last of the night a 96-mph fastball.

“I felt my change-up has been kind of flat, not doing what it usually does,” Scherzer said, reflecting on his work between his previous start and this one. “So in the bullpen, I really worked on trying to mechanically deliver that one right. I felt tonight I started to throw some depth change-ups, and that really helped me out.”

The ace skipped down the dugout steps and smacked Martinez’s hand after the seventh. Rainey allowed a solo homer in the eighth, Will Harris loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, then closer Daniel Hudson was needed for the final out.

And the manager, in that moment, was exactly right about his team: It got some starting pitching, and it was good enough from the sixth inning on.