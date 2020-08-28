The win improved Washington to 12-17. Coming into the series, only the Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers had a worse winning percentage than the Nationals. They now have two more chances to use the Red Sox as a trampoline.

“If you want to get caught up in all the standings and this and that, you’ll drive yourself mad,” said Scherzer, adding five of Boston’s six hits off him were on well-located pitches. “I think if we play our best baseball in September, that will allow us to go to the playoffs.”

The teams returned after being part of a protest movement that’s seeped across sports this week. In Washington, the Nationals paused once the Philadelphia Phillies decided not to play Thursday. In Buffalo, the Red Sox voted to not face the Toronto Blue Jays. In all, seven MLB games were postponed Thursday, plus one more Friday as teams tried to shift attention to racial injustice, police brutality and the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wis.

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez gave emotional remarks in a joint news conference with Joe Girardi, his Phillies counterpart. Harrison, a Black infielder for the Nationals, spoke about fearing for his family’s safety. And soon the club headed north, landing in Boston in time for a decent night’s sleep.

At 4:32 p.m. on Friday, six team buses hugged the curb on Jersey Street, stretching from Gate A to Gate D at Fenway. The road, originally Yawkey Way, was renamed in April 2018 to distance the Red Sox from the racist actions of former owner Tom Yawkey. The Nationals drove onto it a day after pausing their season to promote racial equality, and hours before they’d honor Jackie Robinson in a pregame ceremony.

Robinson broke MLB’s color barrier in 1947 and was celebrated around the league with all players and coaches wearing his No. 42. Ahead of the first pitch, a video included a snippet of Robinson’s speech at a civil rights rally in St. Augustine, Fla., in 1964. Players stood still on each foul line and kept their eyes on the big screens. Then Washington went to the dugout, the Red Sox took the field, and, with a quick break behind them, the teams played ball.

“It allowed us to take a step back and remember while we’re all here,” Harrison said of the Robinson recognition. “The reason we all play together is the sacrifices that he made.”

While Scherzer dealt, the Nationals broke through for five runs in the third. Boston starter Martín Pérez was their punching bag. Harrison led off the inning with a single up the middle. Victor Robles stoked the rally with a double that skipped to the warning track in left. Next came Trea Turner, who extended a 13-game hitting streak with a two-run double. And after him came Soto, who blasted his ninth homer in 21 games.

Soto had once dreamed of playing here, of testing the Green Monster in left, of hitting homers in Boston like Manny Ramirez, one of his childhood idols. Growing up in the Dominican Republic, Soto watched YouTube videos of Ramirez slugging for the Red Sox. He clumsily mimicked Ramirez’s swing at the park, not quite able to hit from the right side.

So when they arrived in the afternoon, he and Kenny Diaz, a team video coordinator, went to the top of the Monster and looked down. Soto measured the distance in his head. But his third-inning homer flew the other way, once he rocked a 3-0 changeup out to right.

“It was cool for him, and it was cool for all the young guys,” Martinez said of Soto playing at Fenway. “I told them during batting practice today and told them they’re playing in one of the most historic fields in the game.”

Kendrick, the next batter after Soto, lined a solo shot over the Monster to make the lead 5-0. Kurt Suzuki, two batters after Kendrick, came within feet of doing the same, hitting a double high off the 37-foot wall. Suzuki was left on second as the burst subsided. But Scherzer didn’t need more runs.

The Nationals tacked on another on an odd play in the fifth. With two outs and Robles on third and Turner on first, Turner broke for second, stopped short of a tag and reversed toward first. The throw allowed Robles to skip home before Turner was tagged out. And from there, for the rest of his night, Scherzer handcuffed the Red Sox with a heavy diet of heat.

Scherzer got 10 swings and misses with his four-seam fastball. He got 21 overall. Four of his strikeouts came on cutters, and he used that pitch to both right- and left-handed hitters. Scherzer explained that, between starts, he noticed on video that his left shoulder was dropping during his delivery. That was because his hands were too low. Then he raised them Friday, giving him better command of his high fastballs and, in turn, a sharper cutter.

Everything clicked in all sorts of counts. Just take his final strikeout of the game, which doubled as the second-to-last out of his sixth and final inning. Xander Bogaerts was behind 1-2 in the count. Scherzer came inside with a change-up that floated, then dipped, then caught the edge of the corner. Bogaerts leaned back before leaving the box. Scherzer circled the mound, stalking, saying something to himself through clenched teeth.

The whole sequence looked familiar. It looked like a sure way to win.