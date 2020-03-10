“This news is extremely disturbing and disappointing,” West said Tuesday in a statement. “Therefore we will be moving all our horses from Jason Servis as soon as arrangements can be made with other trainers.”
Maximum Security will be transferred to two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert. West already has two 3-year-old Triple Crown candidates with Baffert: Game Winner and High Velocity.
West and his wife Mary have sent horses to Servis for the past five years. Servis was among 27 trainers, veterinarians and others charged Monday in a widespread drug scheme.
In the indictment, Servis is charged with giving Maximum Security a performance-enhancing drug called SGF-1000, recommending it to another trainer, and conspiring with a veterinarian to make it look like a false positive for another substance.
