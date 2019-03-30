HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Maximum Security bolted from the gate and never got caught, going wire-to-wire to win the Florida Derby on Saturday and earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby.

Unbeaten in four career starts, Maximum Security won easily and held off 70-1 long-shot Bodexpress — a maiden who likely has enough points to get to the Kentucky Derby as well. Code of Honor, the Fountain of Youth winner who was already assured of a trip to Churchill Downs to start the Triple Crown season, was third.

Maximum Security was ridden by Luis Saez and returned $11.60, $7.40 and $5.40. Bodexpress paid $47.40 and $16.60 and Code of Honor paid $4.20 to show. It was the first Florida Derby win for trainer Jason Servis, who says the victory “hasn’t hit me yet.”

