It was the first scores England conceded in more than three hours of rugby across its last three games including Italy and Georgia.

As good as May’s tries were, England’s defense was suffocatingly brilliant. The white shirts were quick off the line and physical, holding up Irish ball-carriers so that the visitors were not able to clear a single ruck within three seconds.

The Irish were smothered as England didn’t miss its first 90 tackles and ended up making an incredible 246, missing only nine.

Ireland missed 11 tackles, needing to make only 73 but all that ball and territory made no difference.

Ireland’s few sustained attacks were invariably slowed down and ultimately stymied by pilfered ball. England earned seven turnovers.

Add on try-saving tackles by May and Henry Slade, and the bullied Irish suffered a fourth straight loss to England, which looks set to qualify for a home final in two weeks.

A makeshift Ireland side, vastly inexperienced compared to England’s team, started well but became prone to costly errors.

A penalty conceded in a scrum launched England’s first try. A lineout maul in the left corner was stopped but Farrell crosskicked to the right wing where May jumped and plucked the ball from Hugo Keenan’s grasp and scored.

Ireland replied by setting up an attacking lineout, but the set-piece misfired again as the throw-in missed the target. England countered and it was all May.

Ten meters out from his own line, May beat Chris Farrell, slipped Bundee Aki, and chipped over Keenan toward the posts. May then dribbled ahead of Jamison Gibson-Park and dotted down into a huge embrace from the England reserves.

His 31st try tied him on the England list with 2003 Rugby World Cup winners Will Greenwood and Ben Cohen, with only Rory Underwood ahead on 49.

May added a try-saving tackle on Keith Earls. Ireland stayed on attack, going 16 phases, but the ball was nicked by Tom Curry.

The Irish put pressure back on themselves with loose lineout ball on their own line. Gibson-Park couldn’t escape and appeared to concede a try to his tackler Sam Underhill, but the Englishman was penalized for playing the ball on the floor.

By halftime, Ireland was barely hanging on and England was bossing the game yet again.

After halftime, Owen Farrell added penalty kicks for offenses by Ireland locks Quinn Roux and captain James Ryan.

Irish pride dictated a try but Chris Farrell was turned over by Maro Itoje, and soon after held up counterpart Slade, who rolled Farrell over from behind.

Finally, Ireland had a converted try from Stockdale running on to a Burns chip but it was hardly consolation.

