Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the 45th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record in 2 hours 1 minute 39 seconds. (Markus Schreiber/Associated Press)

PARIS — On a spectacular day for track and field fans, Kevin Mayer of France set a decathlon world record in front of a home crowd, just hours after Eliud Kipchoge smashed the marathon world record in Berlin.

Competing at the Decastar event in southwestern France, world champion Mayer amassed a total of 9,126 points, improving on the previous record of 9,045 set by American athlete Ashton Eaton at the 2015 world championships in Beijing.

Earlier, Kipchoge clocked 2:01:39 at the Berlin Marathon.

The 33-year-old overturned the previous world record set in Berlin by fellow Kenyan Dennis Kimetto in 2014 by 1 minute, 18 seconds.

“I lack words to describe this day,” Kipchoge said after becoming the first person to finish a marathon in less than 2 hours and 2 minutes.

In the decathlon, Mayer fell on his back in celebration after he crossed the line of the 1,500 meters — the last of 10 events — in 4 minutes, 36.11 seconds, a time he knew would guarantee him the record.

Mayer came to Talence on the back of a disappointing showing at last month’s European Championship, where he was eliminated after three fouls in the long jump.

Eaton congratulated Mayer for his performance in a message posted on Twitter.

“That was an incredible display of ability!” he wrote. “Important thing to me has always been to keep pushing the limit and inspiring others to do the same. The more 9k can become commonplace the better.”

___

Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.