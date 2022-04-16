McKendree sweeps SFA 4-0 to win NCAA bowling championship

Placeholder while article actions load

The Bearcats won the program’s first national title in 2017 and lost in the championship match in 2018.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Top-ranked and No. 1 seed McKendree swept Stephen F. Austin in the best-of-seven Baker match play format on Saturday to win the NCAA women’s bowling national championship at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The Ladyjacks beat McKendree in Friday’s opening match of the championships before they knocked off Vanderbilt in the second round. The Bearcats survived elimination matches Friday against Fairleigh Dickinson and Saturday morning against Vanderbilt to advance to the title match.