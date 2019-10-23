The Classic outcome could influence Horse of the Year, which it’s done 13 times before when the winner has gone on to earn year-end honors. The 1 ¼-mile race pits West Coast star McKinzie and Code of Honor, the East’s top horse who finished second in the Kentucky Derby.
The Classic field is among a total of 187 horses pre-entered Wednesday for the $30 million, 14-race world championships at Santa Anita on Nov. 1-2.
A total of 47 foreign horses were pre-entered, including a leading 17 by Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien.
