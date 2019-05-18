SHANGHAI — Olympic champion Omar McLeod made it four straight victories in the 110-meter hurdles at the Shanghai Diamond League on Saturday.

McLeod couldn’t hold back the tears after finishing in 13.12 seconds. The 25-year-old Jamaican had tweeted earlier that he was “numb” after learning of his aunt’s death 24 hours before the race.

After a strong start, McLeod established an early lead and, despite being put under pressure in the middle section by China’s Wenjun Xie, kept his cool over the last three hurdles to win.

McLeod won at Shanghai in 2016 before going on to take gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics..

___

