“I was happy,” Touray said, “so I had to take the shirt off.”

For Wilde Lake Coach Trevor Shea, the win was realization of a longtime dream.

One of the earliest pictures Shea remembers from his childhood is one of him sitting on his dad’s shoulders at a state championship soccer game. Shea’s father, Don, won multiple state titles coaching Oakland Mills while Trevor was growing up. Trevor wanted one with his own team.

When he took over Wilde Lake in 2016, Shea sought to create more cohesion among his players. He encouraged dialogue, changing sets to his players’ preferences instead of sticking to formations.

To reach the state title game, Shea knew his team would have to go through River Hill, a perennial top team in Maryland. The Wildecats (15-3-1) beat River Hill in the third round of the playoffs this year.

“It’s unbelievable,” Shea said. “We’ve been putting all these puzzle pieces together for the last four years since we started. We knew that we could do it. It’s pretty impressive that we were able to make it happen.”

After Wilde Lake and C. Milton Wright (14-5-1) went scoreless in regulation Saturday, the Mustangs had a strong chance to score about 30 seconds into overtime. With no defender in front of a Mustangs player, the ball smacked off the top crossbar.

About two minutes later, Touray broke through. While sprinting toward the goal, the junior controlled the ball with his left foot and tapped it into the goal with his right. Touray also scored both of Wilde Lake’s goals in his team’s comeback win over Mount Hebron in the state semifinals last week.

“It’s meant to be,” Shea said. “When we come up that lucky in overtime . . . I felt like that the whole season. We knew that we were destined to be in this spot.”

After putting his jersey back on, Touray held the state championship trophy during team photos. He wore a straight face, much calmer than he was minutes earlier during his goal celebration.

“Yo Ousman, smile bruh,” a Wilde Lake fan shouted from the bleachers.

Touray responded with a wide grin while he raised the trophy and let out a yell.

