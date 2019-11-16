“It was very relaxing,” she said later.

Deresky’s four goals lifted the No. 5 Patriots to a decisive 5-0 championship win over Wilde Lake, their second consecutive 3A title.

Last year, Northern had Thomas Johnson, 4-1, behind a second-half offensive outburst. But heading into Saturday’s final, it was unclear whether this match had shootout potential.

The Patriots (17-3-0) have poured in goals all season, entering Saturday with 116 on the year. They had scored six or more goals in a match 10 times. The Wildecats (13-5-1) had been winning with a strong defense and consistent, if not overwhelming, offense. Their 6-4 win over Chesapeake in the semifinals was the first time they had reached that total all season.

If it had the choice, Northern would prefer to be in a high-scoring match.

It took just two and a half minutes for the Patriots to get their first goal, as Deresky buried a free kick from just outside the box.

“That was very important,” Coach John Battle said. “We wanted to come in and get to work straight away, take something out of their sails.”

Deresky, a Vanderbilt commit has been a game-changer all season, tallying 51 goals including Saturday’s haul.

Freshman Nicole Bissett made it 2-0 off a corner kick from junior Sarah Eliff roughly halfway through the first half.

“After that I just thought ‘This is going to be fine,’ ” Eliff said.

With a stout defense that was well on its way to an eighth shutout, the Patriots found themselves in a common position: collected and confident with a multi-goal lead, ready to look for more.

“We just trust each other to do our jobs as best we can,” senior defender Taylor Tolson said.

Deresky scored her second goal just before the break and completed a hat trick 30 seconds into the second half. Her fourth came on a breakaway with 20 minutes remaining.

“We want another one,” she said afterward of a potential three-peat. “We’ll be back here.”

