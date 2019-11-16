But they were able to recover, with senior outside hitters Kaliyah Moss and Maya Scott constantly pounding the ball through Northern’s tough defense. The Colonels put the first set behind them to defeat the Patriots, 3-1 (15-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20), to claim their first state title.

Moss and Scott, both seniors, have racked up personal accolades and set school records with their attacking and blocking. Yet, there was still a glaring hole in their legacy.

Until Saturday.

As they celebrated with teammates on the court at Ritchie Coliseum in College Park, there was a sigh of relief between the two, knowing that they were a part of Magruder volleyball history.

Scott, a Hampton commit, and Moss, who has fielded offers from Rutgers and Morgan State, were resolute under pressure throughout the season, and that continued in the championship match. When Magruder (25-0) was going back and forth with Northern (20-1) in the fourth set, the outside hitters traded kills, creating separation to run away with the match.

Scott, a four-year starter, had a fierce look on her face when she jumped and drilled the ball off a Northern player to cap off the Colonels’ historic season.

Her expression was much different in the aftermath.

“I’ve worked hard,” an emotional Scott said after the game. “There was a numbness being able to get the final kill of my senior year and to get Zanni his first championship.”

