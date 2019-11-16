The training paid off for the Wildcats (21-1), who won the Maryland 4A volleyball state title after defeating the Bruins, 3-2 (25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-10) in a packed Ritchie Coliseum in College Park.

AD

The crowd was so energized that fans for both teams did backflips between games. The game proved just as thrilling as the teams battling through five sets. Arundel lost to Broadneck (21-4) in four sets at the county championships but secured the bigger crown.

AD

“We said on day one this is where we want to be at the end,” Arundel Coach Ashley Yuscavage said. “And we made it happen, and I could not be more proud of these girls.”

Arundel jumped out to an early lead in the first two games, but senior libero Reiland Brown (20 digs), junior setter Makena Smith (26 assists, 12 digs, 2 kills) and senior outside hitter Emma Quandt (15 kills, 10 digs) helped Broadneck claw back.

AD

The Bruins capitalized on Arundel’s errors and were able to take the second and fourth sets, but the Wildcats’ front row remained relentless throughout the night.

“I’m super proud of [my team] for fighting the entire time and never quitting,” Broadneck Coach Tracey Regalbuto said.

Arudnel’s middle hitters, sophomore Zaria Ragler and senior Abrielle Scrivner, were a force for the Wildcats. They contributed a combined 10 blocks.

AD

Watts (16 kills, 16 digs) maintained pressure on the outside while junior hitter Aaliyah Griffin and junior libero Fiona Gonzalez Medina did so from behind the service line.

Sophomore setters Ashley Barnes (13 assists, 17 digs) and Abby Niles (19 assists, 13 digs) kept their hitters effective.

AD

“This game we were really talking to each other,” Scrivner said. “I kept encouraging [our setters] so that the sets would be perfect every single time and I think both of them showed out.”

With a young roster and nearly all of the starters returning next year, the Wildcats could be a threat again next year.

“I think this is just one more amazing, incredible step,” Yuscavage said. “But there are more steps for us to keep going together, and we’ll keep taking them.”

Read more state championship coverage:

AD

AD