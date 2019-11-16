Lewis did, striking the ball into the back of the net to deliver Calvert’s 2-1 win in the Maryland 2A championship at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex. Lewis, a High Point commit, scored both of the Cavaliers’ goals for their first state title since 2014.

“In big games, she gets it done,” Calvert midfielder Claire Williams said. “I’m just happy she’s on my team. If it wasn’t for her, we probably wouldn’t be here.”

AD

AD

Last season, Calvert (14-3) fell to eventual champion River Hill in the Maryland 2A quarterfinals. The Cavaliers believed they could make a playoff run this year with nine starters back from last season.

While the Cavaliers’ offense was strong this year, its defense also shined in the playoffs, posting three shutouts. In last week’s state semifinals, the Cavaliers handed Century its first loss, 1-0. Lewis also scored the game-winning goal in that match.

All of Calvert’s losses came in a two-week span from the end of September through the start of October. Baker challenged his seniors to raise the team’s intensity. Lewis felt she didn’t play well against the top teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference.

AD

But she performed Saturday.

Middletown (16-3) got on the board first in the 35th minute. Forward Bella Gusman sent a free kick into the box, and forward Ali Robinson headed the ball into the back of the net.

AD

Calvert has scored 94 goals this season, and the Cavaliers tied the game with 21:30 remaining. On a counterattack, Lewis evaded Middletown’s goalkeeper and kicked the ball into the goal.

“Not afraid to put the team on her shoulders when she needs to,” Baker said.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock in the second overtime, Calvert midfielder Bridget Harris attempted a shot from the top of the box. Middletown’s goalkeeper deflected the shot, and Lewis was in the right place at the right time near the crossbar to score.

AD

When Lewis accepted her championship medal postgame, Calvert’s students erupted in an “M-V-P” chant.

“Throughout the playoffs everybody doubted us because we weren’t as high of a seed as we hoped,” said Lewis, who finished the season with 27 goals. “Going into games people definitely underestimated us, and I felt like it worked in our favor.”

AD

AD