Stefan Brennsteiner of Austria was 0.51 behind in third.
Fourth-place Marco Odermatt had 0.61 to make up in the second leg. The Swiss skier trails Pinturault by 25 points in the GS standings.
The only other contender for the season title, Croatia’s Filip Zubcic, finished more than two seconds off the lead.
One more GS is scheduled after Saturday’s race — at the season-ending finals in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, next week.
Pinturault and Odermatt are also ranked 1-2 in the overall standings, with the Frenchman holding a lead of 81 points.
Marco Schwarz opted not to start. The combined world champion from Austria hurt his back in training this week and preferred to rest ahead of Sunday’s slalom, his strongest discipline.
