The race would have been the final event of the calendar year.
The men open 2022 with a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 5.
Over the previous two days, Dominik Paris won a downhill in Bormio and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won a super-G.
Also Thursday, the International Ski Federation announced that women’s giant slalom and slalom races scheduled for Maribor, Slovenia, on Jan. 8 and 9, respectively, have been canceled because of “the present situation on the race hill and unfavorable weather forecast.”
“A possible replacement will be communicated in due course,” the FIS said.
