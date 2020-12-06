FIS said the start times remained the same for Monday’s race, with the first run starting at 10 a.m. local time (9:00 GMT) and the second at 1 p.m. (12:00 GMT).
Monday had already been scheduled as a possible reserve day after weather predictions looked unfavorable for days.
A giant slalom took place on Saturday after course workers cleared the slope of up to 80 centimeters (31 inches) of fresh snow,.
The race was won by Filip Zubcic of Croatia.
The event was moved from Val d’Isere because of a lack of snow in the French resort.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.