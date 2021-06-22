Merkel said she supports the British government’s efforts to ensure necessary hygiene rules are respected in the 90,000-capacity venue.
“I hope that UEFA will deal (with this) responsibly and I don’t think it would be good if the stadiums there are full,” she told reporters in Berlin.
