Miami to host next year's World Baseball Classic final

NEW YORK — The Miami Marlins will host the semifinals and final of next year’s World Baseball Classic, which will be played for the first time since 2017.
First-round games will take place at Intercontinental Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan; the Tokyo Dome in Japan; Chase Field in Phoenix; and in Miami.
The 16 nations from the 2017 tournament, won by the U.S., will be included along with four teams to emerge from qualifying to take place at Armin-Wolf-Arena in Regensburg, Germany (Sept. 16-21) and Rod Carew National Stadium in Panama City, Panama (Sept. 30-Oct. 5). Each group will have one qualifier.
Here are the dates and participating teams:
Group A (Taichung, March 8-13) — Cuba, Italy, Netherlands, Taiwan.
Group B (Tokyo, March 9-13) — Australia, China, Japan, South Korea.
Group C (Phoenix, March 11-15) — Canada, Colombia, Mexico, United States.
Group D (Miami, March 11-15) — Dominican Republic, Israel, Puerto Rico Venezuela.
Quarterfinals (Tokyo, March 15-16; Miami, March 17-18).
Semifinals and Final (Miami, March 19-21).
