Miami to host next year's World Baseball Classic final

NEW YORK — The Miami Marlins will host the semifinals and final of next year’s World Baseball Classic, which will be played for the first time since 2017.

The tournament will start March 8 and end March 21 at loanDepot park, Major League Baseball and the players’ association said Thursday. The field will expand from 16 teams to 20, with the top two nations from each of four five-team groups advancing from the first round. The top two teams in each quarterfinal group move on to the championship round.